Leslie "Les" Zsamboky, 85, born Laszlo Zsamboki, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in his home.

Les was born November 23, 1934, in Celldomolk, Hungary, to Karolyn and Kalman Zsamboki . He attended college at the Szombathelyi School of Mechanical Engineering (Szombathelyi Gepipari Technikum) in Szombathelyi, Hungary. He graduated in 1954 with a mechanical engineering degree.

In October 1956, when Hungarian students revolted against the Hungarian People's Republic, and its Soviet imposed policies, Les was active in this Freedom Fighter's revolt. After failure of the revolt, he fled for his life and freedom to Vienna, Austria. In 1957, 18,000 Hungarian refugees were granted asylum to the United States of America. Les, who was 23 years old, was headed to freedom for a new life in the USA.

He settled in Braddock, and lived with a Hungarian family, while he learned to speak English and looked for employment. He got an opportunity when a supervisor at U.S. Steel heard of a young man who recently showed up in the Pittsburgh area with a strong mechanical engineering background. While his degree was not officially recognized in the United States, his skill set landed him a job at U.S. Steel. His career in steel included employment at U.S. Steel, United Engineering, Blawnox, Tippens Machinery and Weirton Steel. He influenced the current steel industry with his strong work ethic. He also had a patent and did consulting work in the industry.

Les was a member of the Teutonia Mannerchor of Pittsburgh. He enjoyed dancing and was always the first on the dance floor. He participated in the Hungarian dance group at the Pittsburgh Folk Festivals and taught his grandchildren the traditional Hungarian dances. He also enjoyed gardening. Les was known for his strong handshake and reminding his family to, "Remember your Hungarian heritage!"

He has two sons, Nick Zsamboky (Marci) of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Steve Zsamboky (Tunde) of Washington; and three grandchildren, Rachel Zsamboky Stottlemyer of Taylor Mill, Ky., Zach Zsamboky of Latrobe, and Carrie Zsamboky of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.