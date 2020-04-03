Lester A. "PeeWee" Simms Jr., 58, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

He was born November 14, 1961, in Washington, a son of Lester A. Simms Sr., of Washington and the late Della Mae Sinsky Simms.

Self-employed, Mr. Simms was the owner/operator of PeeWee's Painters. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time at the Waynesburg Sportsmen's Club.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Reese-Simms, whom he married December 25, 2014; a son, John Dale Furbee (Tosha) of Waynesburg; four siblings, Teresa Finney (Bo) of Prosperity, Dave Simms (Vikki) of Washington, who was also his very best friend, Ray Simms (Alice) of Washington and Kevin Smail (Ken Smail) of Upper Burrell; four grandchildren, Kyeonna Whitlock (Marquis Brown), Kyeshawn Whitlock, Karon Whitlock and Tara Simms; two great-grandchildren, Aalaiyah Brown and Aalaysia Brown; stepmother, Loretta Simms of Washington; mother-in-law, Susan Reese of Sycamore; sister-in-law, Teresa Tucker (Dave) of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Tara Lynn Simms; and a son, Jason Simms.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held at this time.

To assist the family with funeral expenses, memorial contributions may made to the family in care of the funeral home or at www.FuneralBill.com

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

