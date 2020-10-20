Lester A. Simms Sr., 80, of Washington, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born November 22, 1939, in West Alexander, a son of the late Silas W. and Erma Mae Glover Simms.

Mr. Simms was a self-employed painter and also drove a taxi cab.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed working on cars, as well as cooking.

His first wife, Della Mae Senski Simms, died December 18, 1977.

On August 1, 1984, he married Loretta Pyles. Mrs. Simms survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Theresa (Bo) Finney of Prosperity; three sons, David (Vickie) Simms of Taylorstown, Raymond (Alice) Simms of West Alexander and Kevin (Ken) Simms-Smail of Lower Burrell; a sister, Marlene Marshall of Washington; seven grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Tobey.

Deceased are a son, Pee-Wee Simms; three brothers, Billy, Clinton and Jerry Simms; four sisters, Hazel Chapman, Ramona Thomas, Clara Staley and Annie Sheppard; and two grandchildren, Tara and Jason Simms.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.