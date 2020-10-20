1/1
Lester A. Simms Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lester A. Simms Sr., 80, of Washington, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born November 22, 1939, in West Alexander, a son of the late Silas W. and Erma Mae Glover Simms.

Mr. Simms was a self-employed painter and also drove a taxi cab.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed working on cars, as well as cooking.

His first wife, Della Mae Senski Simms, died December 18, 1977.

On August 1, 1984, he married Loretta Pyles. Mrs. Simms survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Theresa (Bo) Finney of Prosperity; three sons, David (Vickie) Simms of Taylorstown, Raymond (Alice) Simms of West Alexander and Kevin (Ken) Simms-Smail of Lower Burrell; a sister, Marlene Marshall of Washington; seven grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Tobey.

Deceased are a son, Pee-Wee Simms; three brothers, Billy, Clinton and Jerry Simms; four sisters, Hazel Chapman, Ramona Thomas, Clara Staley and Annie Sheppard; and two grandchildren, Tara and Jason Simms.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved