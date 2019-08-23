Levi Azberry Strauss, six-week-old son of Joseph M. Strauss and Carla Durbin Lemley of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

He was born Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, Levi is survived by three sisters, Amanda Nicole Strauss of Washington, Sandra Lee and (Ashley) Standard of Lock Haven and Josie Lynn Strauss of Richeyville; a brother, Thomas Edward Strauss of Washington; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Burghy of Waynesburg; his paternal grandmother, Jaqueline P. Robertson of Canonsburg; his maternal grandfather, David Durbin of Washington; eight aunts, Ronda Cain, Rosemary Bird, Sharon Burkin, Dana Strauss, Scharyl Williams, Mary Brosovich, Suzanne Neff and Kathy Hayburn; eight uncles, John Burghy, Tim Burghy, James McQuillan, Ken Ewing, Steve Ewing, Joseph Ewing, Glenn D. Huston and William Burghy; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and extended family.

Deceased are his maternal grandfather, Clarence Burghy; his paternal grandfather, Edward W. Strauss; and his paternal great-grandparents, James and Laura Strauss and James and Algena Schell.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, August 26, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. John Poling officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.