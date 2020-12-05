Lewis D. Hughes, 95, of Chambersburg, formerly of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg.

He was born February 2, 1925, in Star Junction, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Eggar Hughes.

He attended Jefferson High School.

On April 21, 1947, he married Melba Mazzer, who passed away July 18, 1985. On May 23, 1987, he married Dorothy Zanolli Dickey, who passed away March 31, 2018.

Mr. Hughes was a retired employee of Emerald Mine in Waynesburg.

A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre.

Mr. Hughes resided most of his life in Jefferson, where he attended the Jefferson Methodist Church and was a member of American Legion Post 954. He was also a member of Waynesburg Lodge No. 153 Free and Accepted Masons. For the past seven years, he resided in the Chambersburg area.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra (Keith) Haney of Fayetteville; two grandsons, Lee Haney (Brandee) of Severna Park, Md., and Craig Haney (Tiffany) of Strongsville, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Campbell, Darson, Brennan and Burke Haney; and one nephew, Jeffrey Hughes (Cindy) of Florida.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Hughes; and two sisters, Mary Kathryn Hlipala and Jane Elizabeth Hughes.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services with burial in Jefferson Cemetery will be private. A public memorial service will be held at later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Methodist Church, 190 Washington Street, Jefferson, PA 15344.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.