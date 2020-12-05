1/1
Lewis D. Hughes
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lewis D. Hughes, 95, of Chambersburg, formerly of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg.

He was born February 2, 1925, in Star Junction, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Eggar Hughes.

He attended Jefferson High School.

On April 21, 1947, he married Melba Mazzer, who passed away July 18, 1985. On May 23, 1987, he married Dorothy Zanolli Dickey, who passed away March 31, 2018.

Mr. Hughes was a retired employee of Emerald Mine in Waynesburg.

A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre.

Mr. Hughes resided most of his life in Jefferson, where he attended the Jefferson Methodist Church and was a member of American Legion Post 954. He was also a member of Waynesburg Lodge No. 153 Free and Accepted Masons. For the past seven years, he resided in the Chambersburg area.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra (Keith) Haney of Fayetteville; two grandsons, Lee Haney (Brandee) of Severna Park, Md., and Craig Haney (Tiffany) of Strongsville, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Campbell, Darson, Brennan and Burke Haney; and one nephew, Jeffrey Hughes (Cindy) of Florida.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Hughes; and two sisters, Mary Kathryn Hlipala and Jane Elizabeth Hughes.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services with burial in Jefferson Cemetery will be private. A public memorial service will be held at later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Methodist Church, 190 Washington Street, Jefferson, PA 15344.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved