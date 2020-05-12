Lewis F. Johnson
1959 - 2020
Lewis F. "Butch" Johnson Jr., 60, of Burgettstown, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.He was born December 12, 1959, in Washington, a son of Helen McMillan of Canonsburg and the late Lewis F. Johnson Sr.Mr. Johnson was a machine operator for General Electric in Bridgeville for more than 28 years. He retired in 2015.On August 4, 1990, he married Sandra "Sam" Holloway, who passed May 21, 2006.Mr. Johnson loved riding Harley's, hunting, fishing, listening to country music and watching NASCAR. He also was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.He leaves behind two sons, Greg (Jessica) Hollway of Freedom and Jason (Candace) Johnson of Southview; six grandchildren, Salvatore Holloway, Emily, Mylee, Nate and Owen Johnson and Christian Illig; a sister-in-law, Charlotte "Punky" McMillan of Graysville; three sisters, Helen Mae Reed of Washington, Lois Roney of Canonsburg and Faye Reese of Canonsburg; and a brother, James Johnson of Canonsburg.Deceased is a brother, Toby McMillan.Due to the COVID-19 and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, all services will be private and under the direction of Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.Because of his late wife, memorial contributions are suggested to JDRF, P.O. BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.
