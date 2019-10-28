Lewis F. Shuman Jr.

Lewis F. Shuman Jr., 53, of Washington, died Friday, October 25, 2019, in UPMC-Montefiore hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born December 12, 1965, in Washington, a son of Carolyn E. Gooding of Washington and the late Lewis Franklin Shuman Sr.

Lewis attended Washington High School.

Mr. Shuman was self-employed and worked as a handyman.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he enjoyed going to concerts, working with his hands, cookouts and especially spending time with friends and family.

On February 14, 2005, he married Teresa McCartney, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Lewis Franklin (Sarah Jackson) Shuman III of Washington; four daughters, Ashlee (Jeffery) Reed of Weirton, W.Va., Brittany (Rodney) Curry of Claysville, Christine (Austin) Couch of Washington and Jessica Shuman of Pennsylvania; a brother, Randy (Nicole) Shuman of Eighty Four; a sister, Pamela (Dan) Huggins of Washington; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Bryce, Aylah, Cayden, Olivia, Frankie, Madelynn and grandson Gavin on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 1.

Burial will follow in Chartiers Hill Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019
