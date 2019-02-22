Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Noel Warner.

Lewis Noel Warner, 77, of Greensboro, died at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born Sunday, November 16, 1941 in Gilmore County, W.Va., a son of the late William E. Warner and Mary Clawson Warner.

Mr. Lewis was a member of the Greensboro V.F.W., Mt. Morris James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992, Mt. Morris Sportsman Club, and the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bird watching. He was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying the Pittsburgh Steelers and West Virginia Mountaineer Football. Mr. Warner was a former 4H leader for the Horse and Pony Club in Mt. Morris. He was a member of the Electrical Union IBEW. Mr Warner worked for 25 years as an electrician for Chapman Corporation.

Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Moore and her husband Robert of Brave, and Lisa Main, and her husband Mark of Waynesburg, four grandchildren, Michele Moore, Theresa Durbin, Owen Main, and Connor Main; one great-granddaughter, Faith Moore.

Deceased are one son, Lewis Noel Warner, Jr.; and one sister, Norma Jean Galloway

There will be a greeting of friends from 11 to 1 p.m., the time of the Memorial Service, on Saturday, March 9 in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, with Reverend Jacob Judy officiating.

Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.