On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Lilli Anna Phillips went to be with her Lord. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany January 8, 1927.

Lilli married Homer C. Phillips July 31, 1948 in Frankfurt and immigrated to the United States where she became a U.S. citizen shortly after that. She was a graduate of Penn Commercial in Washington. She worked for Sears Roebuck Company in Washington as a bookkeeper before joining the Marianna and Scenery Hill Telephone Company. She served there as the bookkeeper until her retirement in 1988.

Lilli was a member of the Highland Brethren Church where she served on the Ladies Missionary Society and was active in the Sunday School program. She was an avid supporter of Washington County Child Evangelism program.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting with her family, gardening and taking walks. A highlight was her many trips to Germany to visit with friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Susanna Roesch; a sister, Irmgard Wollmer; a brother, Erich Roesch; and her husband, Homer C. Phillips.

Lilli is survived by her two sons, Ralph (Sandra) and Eric (Carolyn); five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Friends will be received 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, December 26 in the Highland Brethren Church at 450 Highland Ridge Road, Marianna, PA 15345, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dana Opp officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Highland Brethren Church Women's Missionary Society or Washington County Child Evangelism Fellowship.

