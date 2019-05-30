Lillian Grace Theakston Orum, 85, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

She was born January 20, 1934, in Scenery Hill, to the late Norman and Mildred Fulton Theakston. Mrs. Orum has lived in Ravenna since 1962 and was a member of Ravenna Moose Lodge 1234.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Orum, Sr. on April 25, 1997; her daughter, Donna Jean Orum; her son-in-law, Orban Chamberlain; and siblings, Betty Engel and Raymond Theakston. Survivors include her children, Patty Chamberlain of Gassaway, W.Va., Barb (Dave) Ramey of Rocky Mount, Va., Lori (Jim) Pierce of Ravenna, Donna (Clyde) Posey of Flatwoods, W.Va., Fred Orum, Jr. of Michigan; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lynn of Pa., Rose McCoy of Pa., Joan Adametz of Ravenna, and Judy Coyle of Pa.

A funeral service was held Tuesday with the Rev. James Pierce officiating at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes in Ravenna. Committal services were held Wednesday, May 29, with Rev. Gary Devart officiating at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Cameron, W.Va.

Condolences and memories of Lillian may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.