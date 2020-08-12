Lillian L. Koenig, 97, of Avella, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services, Peters Township.

She was born September 6, 1922, in Mt. Savage, Maryland, a daughter of the late Robert Clarence and Virginia Lee Long Carder.

Mrs. Koenig had lived in Avella since 1951.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella and the church's Christian Mothers and the Avella Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

On March 31, 1951, in Mt. Savage, Maryland, she married Raymond F. Koenig, who died November 22, 1986.

Lillian was the last of her immediate family.

Surviving are four sons, Gary (Linda) Koenig of Avella, David (Rebecca) Koenig of Gainesville, Ga., Michael (Cindy) Koenig of Weirton, W.Va., Brian (Nancy) Koenig of Avella; six grandchildren, Lori Ann (Martin) McNutt, Melissa Windsor, Raymond Koenig, Lynda Lee (Leon) Gerstner, Clinton Koenig and Michelle (Michael) Parisi; six great-grandchildren, Chelsea Dawkins, Zachary and Abby Sonson, Drake Morales, Lyndsay Dean and Katie McNutt; great-great-grandchildren, Sophie and Kobe Dawkins and Rowan Dean.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are three sisters, Ruth, Mary and Delores; three brothers, John, Robert and William.

Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., located at 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, with Rev. Harry R. Bielewicz officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Avella.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

