Lillian "Kay" Morgan, 94, of Washington, died Monday, January 6, 2020, in South Hills Rehabilitation Center.

She was born February 17, 1925, in Washington, a daughter of Albert and Cora Rizor Dornberger.

A graduate of Washington High School, Mrs. Morgan worked as an invoice clerk for Citizens Water Company. She also worked at Woolworth's and Montgomery Ward's.

Mrs. Morgan was a member of New Hope Church. She was a member and past matron of Martha V. Paul Chapter 404 Order of the Eastern Star, and past mother adviser and district deputy with International Order of the Rainbow for girls.

Mrs. Morgan enjoyed her life, especially spending time at Myrtle Beach with her beloved family. She also loved music, puzzles, planting flowers, camping, her camping club, bowling with her bowling league and playing cards with her card club.

On October 11, 1945, she married Lawrence Allen "Larry" Morgan, who died June 11, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Morgan; four daughters, Linda Richard (Kevin), Virginia Morgan (Frank Insana), Jackie Jeffers (Frank) and Susan Smith (Matt), all of Washington; 23 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Daunice Morgan of Claysville; and a son-in-law, Chuck Roberts of Toronto, Ohio.

Deceased are a son, Ronald Morgan; a daughter, Janice Roberts; and four siblings, Albert Dornberger Jr., Ruth Harris, Thelma Crawford and Mildred Mayer.

