Lillian Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Stewart, of McDonald, died peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and she remained ageless.She was a daughter of the late Carmello and Antoinetta Tornabene of Primrose.Lillian was a devoted wife to her husband, Emile Stewart of McDonald, until his death in 1998.She is survived by her sisters, Angie Taborski and Connie Walker; and generations of nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her brother, Guy Tornabene (Ann); her sister, Charlotte Stewart (Clyde); and brothers-in-law Henry Taborski and Bill Walker.Lillian was a graduate of Midway High School. She worked all of her adult life, including many years at The Pitt Manufacturing in Carnegie before she retired. She believed in the value of hard work, but she did not neglect the importance of having fun. She was a member of the Calvary/McDonald Presbyterian Church.Lil was a blessing to everyone lucky enough to be around her. She had a delightful sense of humor that never left her, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. She had strength that far exceeded her petite size, and an unforgettable way with words.Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.In light of the global pandemic, services are private under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved