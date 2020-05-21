Lillian Stewart, of McDonald, died peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and she remained ageless.She was a daughter of the late Carmello and Antoinetta Tornabene of Primrose.Lillian was a devoted wife to her husband, Emile Stewart of McDonald, until his death in 1998.She is survived by her sisters, Angie Taborski and Connie Walker; and generations of nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her brother, Guy Tornabene (Ann); her sister, Charlotte Stewart (Clyde); and brothers-in-law Henry Taborski and Bill Walker.Lillian was a graduate of Midway High School. She worked all of her adult life, including many years at The Pitt Manufacturing in Carnegie before she retired. She believed in the value of hard work, but she did not neglect the importance of having fun. She was a member of the Calvary/McDonald Presbyterian Church.Lil was a blessing to everyone lucky enough to be around her. She had a delightful sense of humor that never left her, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. She had strength that far exceeded her petite size, and an unforgettable way with words.Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.In light of the global pandemic, services are private under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.