The montage that became Lillie's life began on October 5, 1919 with her birth in a farm house in Jefferson Township, and came to its natural conclusion in Weirton, W.Va., Tuesday, May 19, 2020.She was the fifth child of seven of Achille and Maria Tonetti Fiorelli. She married World War II Army veteran Mario J. Ragnoli on October 15, 1949, who died in 1995. She was the last surviving member of her family.Deceased are her parents; sisters Lena (Rocco) Trinoni, Anna (Bruno) Ceresa, Jean (Angelo) Strapazzon, Mary (George) Gavatorta and Victoria Alice (Steve) Chuburko; brother Ralph (Gloria Tessaro) Fiorelli; and several nieces and nephews.Lillie grew up on a Smith Township farm, worked building LST's for Dravo Corporation on Neville Island during World War II, moved to Detroit, Mich., upon getting married and worked at Dodge Main as an assembly line employee for 23 years.While touring Italy, she and Mario visited Ragnoli family several times during their marriage. The Rangolis' owned a modest retirement residence in Bradenton, Fla., where Lillie moved after Mario's passing and where she excelled as a Bocce player. Her late return to Burgettstown was unexpected but welcome. She enjoyed her flower garden, soups, cookies, potato chips, cake and ice cream and playing cards. The family is grateful for the friendship and care of numerous local caregivers and the staff of the Weirton Wyngate Senior Living Community and the Weirton Geriatric Center, orchestrated by niece and goddaughter Mary Ann Chuburko Schwartz and her husband Mike Tome. The Gavatorta nieces and nephews were lovingly attentive to Lillie.With exceptional concern for the good health of family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic, services were privately held provided by Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. Lillie was laid to a well-earned rest in Grandview Cemetery, 931 State Route 18, Florence.If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021; Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021; or Barto Post VFW Auxiliary, 65 Run Street, Slovan, PA 15078.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store