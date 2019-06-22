Linda Crowe, 59, of Washington, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, from a long-term illness.

Linda was a daughter of Elaine Chadwick of Washington and the late Duane Chadwick.

In 1980, she married George Crowe of Washington.

She was the mother of three children, Shawn (Toni) Chadwick, Lisa (Chris) Yoders and Nicole Crowe; grandmother of Austin and Nautica Garrett, Natalie and Tyler Crowe and Faith Chadwick; and great-grandmother of Jy'seers. Also surviving are a brother, Duane (Lori) Chadwick; two sisters, Janet (Eugene) Bailey and Joyce Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda enjoyed playing bingo and gambling.

Linda loved her family and friends and was a very giving person, which is why she chose to donate her body to science so others could benefit.