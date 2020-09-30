Linda D. Smitley, 71, of Mather, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.

She was born June 6, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Opal Shriver Moon.

Her husband, Herbert O. "Butch" Smitley, passed away March 18, 2004.

Linda had worked as a nurse at the Grove in Washington.

She resided most of her life in Mather. She was an excellent mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Over the years, Linda opened her heart and her home to all of her children's friends. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and travel.

Surviving are three sons, Kevin Smitley of Dayton, Nev., Brant Smitley of Graysville and Herbert Smitley Jr. (Hillary) of Mather; two daughters, Kelly Gibbs (Kevin) of Mather and Cindy Nesto (Rich) of Mather. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, Jada, Christopher, Sabrina, Devin, Janessa, Branson, Landon, Raelyn, Lucas, TiaAnna, Jasmine, Dustin, Brianna, Herbert III, Tristin, Josh, Haley, Colton, Dayton and Kevin Gibbs Jr.; three sisters, Brenda Freeman, Cynthia Gaydos and Pam Broadwater; and one brother, Gary Moon.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Butch Moon.

Private services are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

