Linda D. Smitley
1949 - 2020
Linda D. Smitley, 71, of Mather, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.

She was born June 6, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Opal Shriver Moon.

Her husband, Herbert O. "Butch" Smitley, passed away March 18, 2004.

Linda had worked as a nurse at the Grove in Washington.

She resided most of her life in Mather. She was an excellent mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Over the years, Linda opened her heart and her home to all of her children's friends. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and travel.

Surviving are three sons, Kevin Smitley of Dayton, Nev., Brant Smitley of Graysville and Herbert Smitley Jr. (Hillary) of Mather; two daughters, Kelly Gibbs (Kevin) of Mather and Cindy Nesto (Rich) of Mather. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, Jada, Christopher, Sabrina, Devin, Janessa, Branson, Landon, Raelyn, Lucas, TiaAnna, Jasmine, Dustin, Brianna, Herbert III, Tristin, Josh, Haley, Colton, Dayton and Kevin Gibbs Jr.; three sisters, Brenda Freeman, Cynthia Gaydos and Pam Broadwater; and one brother, Gary Moon.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Butch Moon.

Private services are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
