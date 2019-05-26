Linda Francis McKavish, 71, of Washington, died Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was born December 3, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late Richard J. Francis and Lillian Thomas Francis.

Mrs. McKavish graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Carlow College.

She worked as a teacher for many years.

Mrs. McKavish had a strong appreciation for music and literature and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She had a beautiful gift for expressing herself in writing, and those who received a letter or card from her were blessed with this gift.

A member of Immaculate Conception Church, Mrs. McKavish cherished her Catholic faith.

Surviving are a brother, Dr. William (Theresa) Francis of Westlake, Ohio, and nieces and nephews Joseph (Amy) Francis, Corey (Cara) Francis, Jennifer (Matthew) McConnell, Kathryn (Kyle) Haneline, Christine (Zachary) Ciullo, Laura (Daniel) Schneider and Anne Francis.

Deceased are her husband, Stanley J. McKavish, and two brothers, Joseph Francis and Richard Francis Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with the Rev. John Lynam as celebrant. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.