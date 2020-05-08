Linda J. Wrick, 75, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va. Born February 12, 1945, in Old Frame, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Charlotte Long Dean.She was a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, and attended the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church in Mount Morris.Surviving are her three children, Jesse L. Wrick III and James F. Wrick, both of Texas, and Jodi L. Logue of Dilliner; six grandchildren, Jewel, Jenessa, Kristin, Jordan, Jared and Rachel; two sisters, Myrtle Clark of Prosperity and Betty Sweeney of Ohio; and a special nephew, whom she thought of as a son, Jerry Fisher Sr. of Dilliner.Her husband of 50 years, Jesse L.Wrick Jr., passed away January 21, 2013. Also deceased are all of her brothers, Sonny, David, James, Tom and William Dean, and John, in infancy.Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, owner and director.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.Words of comfort to the family can be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 8, 2020.