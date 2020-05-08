Linda J. Wrick
1945 - 2020
Linda J. Wrick, 75, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va. Born February 12, 1945, in Old Frame, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Charlotte Long Dean.She was a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, and attended the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church in Mount Morris.Surviving are her three children, Jesse L. Wrick III and James F. Wrick, both of Texas, and Jodi L. Logue of Dilliner; six grandchildren, Jewel, Jenessa, Kristin, Jordan, Jared and Rachel; two sisters, Myrtle Clark of Prosperity and Betty Sweeney of Ohio; and a special nephew, whom she thought of as a son, Jerry Fisher Sr. of Dilliner.Her husband of 50 years, Jesse L.Wrick Jr., passed away January 21, 2013. Also deceased are all of her brothers, Sonny, David, James, Tom and William Dean, and John, in infancy.Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, owner and director.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.Words of comfort to the family can be left at www.herod-rishel.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 8, 2020
linda was a good woman who spoke her mind and wasnt afraid to let you know if you were wrong. The world needs more people like her. She will be missed...
Regina
Family
May 8, 2020
I am sad to hear of Linda passing away. Jodie and Jordan your in my prayers and thoughts.I will miss her so much.
Charlotte Tedrow
Friend
May 8, 2020
Such a sweet, fun, and special lady! I will always treasure our long talks, laughter and tears together. Linda was a special woman to so many people.
Edie Giles
Friend
