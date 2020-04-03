Linda Jo Criswell, 66, of Irving, Ill., peacefully passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Kenneth Criswell and Violet Morley.

Linda is survived by two children, Michael (Debbie) Lutz and Angela (Bobby) Heffner; four grandchildren, Justin Lutz, Kaitlyn Heffner, Jachob Lutz and Meghan Heffner; as well as one great-grandchild, Sophia Lutz; two siblings, brother Ron (Carolyn) Criswell and sister Sheri Lowe (Sue Gill).

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer-Bogan, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317 (724)745-5810. All services will be private.

