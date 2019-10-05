Linda Joyce Robinson, 67, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born December 15, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ford Lincoln Shrader and Katherine Rosella Deyell Shrader.

A graduate of McGuffey High School, Mrs. Robinson worked as a certified nursing assistant at Washington County Health Center for 20 years.

She was a very artistic person who loved to draw and decorate her home for the holidays. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

Mrs. Robinson was a member of Old Concord Presbyterian Church.

On March 27, 1971, she married Ronald Robinson, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ronald L. Robinson of Washington; a daughter, Lori Robinson of Washington; two brothers, John (Pamela) Shrader and Randy (Nancy) Shrader, both of Washington; five sisters, Judy Anderson of East Finley, Karen Puskar of Evansburg, Barbara (Den) McAlister of Washington, Donna Shrader of Evansburg and Dorie (George) Jones of Washington; four grandchildren, Ryan Schwab, Zachary and Ty Hanna, and Cash Robinson; a great-grandchild, Cecilia Hanna; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, James and David Shrader; and a sister, Sally Scott.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, October 6, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with James Shrader officiating.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.