Linda Joyce Robinson (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Joyce Robinson.
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Joyce Robinson, 67, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born December 15, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ford Lincoln Shrader and Katherine Rosella Deyell Shrader.

A graduate of McGuffey High School, Mrs. Robinson worked as a certified nursing assistant at Washington County Health Center for 20 years.

She was a very artistic person who loved to draw and decorate her home for the holidays. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

Mrs. Robinson was a member of Old Concord Presbyterian Church.

On March 27, 1971, she married Ronald Robinson, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ronald L. Robinson of Washington; a daughter, Lori Robinson of Washington; two brothers, John (Pamela) Shrader and Randy (Nancy) Shrader, both of Washington; five sisters, Judy Anderson of East Finley, Karen Puskar of Evansburg, Barbara (Den) McAlister of Washington, Donna Shrader of Evansburg and Dorie (George) Jones of Washington; four grandchildren, Ryan Schwab, Zachary and Ty Hanna, and Cash Robinson; a great-grandchild, Cecilia Hanna; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, James and David Shrader; and a sister, Sally Scott.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, October 6, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with James Shrader officiating.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.