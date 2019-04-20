Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Anders.

Linda Kay Anders, 70, of Charleroi, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Mon Valley Care Center, Monongahela.

She was born April 27, 1948, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Florence Laverne Davidson Reed of Fallowfield Township and the late Glenn Paul Reed.

Linda graduated from Charleroi High School in 1966 and from Washington Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1968. She and Donald Anders, Jr. were married that same year on June 29.

Linda's career in nursing spanned for more than 45 years at Washington Hospital, Monongahela Valley Hospital and Mon Valley Care Center, as well as private duty nursing. During that same time, she and her husband Don owned and operated The Living Word Bookstore in Charleroi for 20 years. She also served as Sunday school superintendent for many years at the Riverside Tabernacle in Sunnyside and at the Christian Center in Rostraver Township. Linda was an active member of the Mon Valley Nurse's Association and volunteered and was on the board of ARC Pregnancy Center in Belle Vernon.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Paul Reed Anders and wife Julie of Charleroi and Gregg Anders and wife Joyce of Fallowfield Township; four grandchildren, Jacob Anders and wife Amanda, Emily Roberts and husband Everett, Victoria Anders and Tyler Anders; seven great-grandchildren, Brinnleigh and Everett Roberts, Antonio and Lilliana Martin, Max and Benjamin Anders and Asher Roberts; five sisters and a brother, Patricia Fonner and husband Raymond of Washington, Sharon Heiney of Thomasville, N.C., Nancy Leksell and husband Richard of Burlington, N.J., Dennis Reed and wife Joan of Scenery Hill, Kim Lisi and husband David of Holland Patent, N.Y., and Beth Hough and husband Michael of Fayette City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Donald Anders Jr., who died June 2, 2018, and her granddaughter, Samanatha Nichole Anders, who died October 1, 2018.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening with the Rev. Tom Harding officiating. Interment will be private in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made payable to the Mon Valley Nurse's Association and mailed or turned in to Frye Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.