Linda L. Ankeny, 73, of Eighty Four, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born January 2, 1947, in Indiana, a daughter of the late William Volk and Helen Volk of Washington.

Mrs. Ankeny was a 1965 graduate of McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. She was employed for 35 years in the Financial Aid Office at Washington and Jefferson College.

Mrs. Ankeny enjoyed crocheting and making blankets for breast cancer patients, as she herself was a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Ankeny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her children, Christy (Geoffrey) Wenger, Debbie (Steve) Hoffner and Michael (Bev) Ankeny; sisters Joni (Paul) Ulrich and Jami McCarty; brother Jim (Mayra) Volk; five grandchildren, Sophie, Ruby, Patrick, Andrew and Ashley; mother Helen Volk; and many other nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and others who were dear to her.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Ankeny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ankeny, who died April 25, 2020.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, or to the Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 94, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 29, 2020.
