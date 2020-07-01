Linda L. Basel Posi
1941 - 2020
Linda L. Basel Posi, 79, of Charleroi, died peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

Born April 18, 1941, in Van Voorhis, she was the daughter of Albert and Martha Kolbe Basel.

A graduate of Charleroi High School and the former Duffs Business School, Linda worked for many years as a receptionist at Elaine's Beauty Salon in Monongahela. She was the owner of Posi's Personal Care Home in Charleroi before working and retiring as a coordinator for Thorpe's Personal Care Home in North Charleroi.

Surviving left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Lisa Posi; and a son, Brad Posi; also a sister, Beverly and husband Eugene Anders.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Posi who died July 3, 2016.

At Linda's request, services will be private. The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
