Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Crawford.

Linda L. Crawford, 73, of Washington, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Washington Hospital, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born May 12, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late Kenneth Leonard Sr. and Lillian Leonard.

Mrs. Crawford attended Trinity High School and went on to be a homemaker.

She enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid dart ball enthusiast, garnering many trophies for her accomplishments.

In 1965, in Washington, she married Larry Crawford, who survives.

Also surviving is a brother, Kenneth Leonard Jr.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, April 1, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be directed to at donate3.cancer.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.