Linda L. Dusenberry, 73, of Centerville, Ohio, formerly of Waynesburg and Macon, N.C., passed away peacefully, in her sleep Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born November 5, 1946, in Fargo, N.D., to Muriel Lemley and adopted by Ralph Lemley.

Linda was a secretary at Margaret Bell Middle School in Waynesburg and retired in 1987. In her youth, she had a passion for horses, including caring for and racing them. Linda remained an animal lover her whole life, which was evident in the love she gave her cat, Indy and her dog, Gunner. She was an active member of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Littleton, N.C., where she volunteered with multiple groups.

Linda was a strong-willed, independent and sassy woman who was a great friend to all who knew her. Most of all, she took pride in being a mother and grandmother to her two children and four grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Gary) Kreiser; her son, Travis (Heather) Dusenberry; four grandchildren, Ben, Lauren, Brandt and Brynn; three siblings, Richard (Sheila) Lemley, Donald (Brenda) Lemley and Suzanne (Steve) Pardon; and numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Carolyn, Marilyn and Ralph.

Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org.

A memorial service will be held for Linda in the spring.

To share a memory of Linda or a special message for the family, visit newcomerdayton.com.