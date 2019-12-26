Linda L. Jeanette, 71, of McDonald, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 9, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Jules and Lorraine Snatchko Dewey.

Mrs. Jeanette was a fare collector with the Allegheny County Port Authority, retiring after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports and spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially camping and yearly beach vacations with her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Heather (Brian) Babirad, Laura (Tony) Sinatra, Jessica (Kelly) Jeanette; grandchildren Ryan, Alex and Noah Babirad, Dana and Seth Sinatra; her granddog, Aria Lorraine; sisters and brothers Sandra Grady, Cathy Jordan, Jules C. (Buddy), Randy, Ronnie and Theresa Dewey. She is also survived by her former husband, Henry "Bud" (Kathy) Jeanette, Maura (Philip) Boggs and Melinda (Justin) Perez.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Jeanette.

Friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 27, and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, December 28, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800).

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.