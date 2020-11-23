Linda L. Zanolla, 73, of Houston, died peacefully, Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born July 17, 1947, in Canonsburg, a daughter of John and Mildred "Babe" Durbin Popats.

Linda was a 1965 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

Mrs. Zanolla had worked for the Washington Hospital and 20 years for Dr. Robert Lesnock in his Canonsburg office.

She was a member of the St. Oscar Romero Parish, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal worship site, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and Guild.

On September 1, 1968, she married Bruno Zanolla, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Anthony Zanolla (Julie) of Canonsburg; a daughter, Gina M. Zanolla of Houston; two grandchildren, Anthony Jr. and Carter Zanolla; two sisters, Joni Tomer (David) and Stacy Hall (Robert), both of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens.

