Linda Lee Beyer Dashofy, 78, of Cecil, died Friday, December 13, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born September 14, 1941, in St. Clair Hospital, a daughter of the late Ferdinand J. and E. Doris Helmick Beyer.

Mrs. Dashofy attended Waterdam Church, and was a member of Red Hat Ladies Society. She enjoyed camping, travel, cruises and vacations with cousins and friends, and wintering in Florida. Linda and her husband hosted a Christmas Eve party for 40 plus years that kept growing in size.

She graduated from South Fayette High School in 1959 and continued working there until 1963. She became a stay-at-home mom until 1982, when she went to work as an earned income tax collector for Cecil Township. She enjoyed meeting the public and making them smile as they paid their taxes until her retirement in 2004.

Surviving are her husband, Eugene Dashofy of Cecil Township; daughter Suzanne (Brian) Senecal of Lathrop, Mo.; son Keith A. Dashofy of Houston; grandchild Andrew M. Dashofy of Canonsburg; and stepgrandchildren, Amanda and Christina Senecal of Rutland, Vt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Scott E. Dashofy, in 2017.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, with Pastor Jack Wilson officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.