Linda Lee Davis, 67, of California, died Friday, October 30, 2020.

She was born Thursday, June 4, 1953, in Brownsville, a daughter of Edgar A. Harris Sr. and the late Shirley I. Hartley Harris.

In addition to her mother, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Davis; brother, Bobby Harris; and great-niece, Isabella Novotney.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Mosher and Jeffrey Mosher and his wife Amanda of California; father, Edgar A. Harris Sr.; brother, Edgar A. Harris Jr. and wife Debbie of Carmichaels; sisters, Laurie Stewart of Washington and Ellen Parish and husband John of Orlando, Fla. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Christian Mosher, Sean Mosher, Aiden Mosher, Catherine Mosher, Nathan Mosher, Julie Mosher; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 2 and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home with Rev. Rod Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.

In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing COVID-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.