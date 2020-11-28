1/1
Linda Lou Mersky
1963 - 2020
Linda Lou Mersky, 57, of Claysville, died unexpectedly, November 18, 2020. She was born September 1, 1963, in Brownsville, a daughter of Andrew and Ida Mae Mattie Popish.

Linda worked at the Washington County Health Center for over 20 years in the dietary department, retiring in 2017. After a break, she then worked at Walmart in the deli until her passing.

She loved her flowers and gardening and especially her dog Mazy.

On October 3, 1997, she married Richard "Rick" Mersky, who survives. Rick describes her as "my best friend and the love of my life", the best woman he ever met. Also surviving are a son, Richard Cole Mersky, whom she adored; brothers, Bernie, Anthony, Kenny and Buddy; sister, Sissy; and many nieces and nephews.

Linda is predeceased by her father; and sisters, Cindy and Sherry.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Linda's life at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
