Linda Lou Olcott of Washington died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She was the loving mother of Monica Lynn Day, David L. Olcott Jr. and Bryan "Sid" Olcott; sister of Louis Lee (Sandy) Powell Jr.; and grandmother of Johnny, Sydney, Samantha, Cheyanne and Josh.

Service and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.