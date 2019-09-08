Linda Louise Kovacic, 75, of Washington, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 5, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Titus Henderson and Martha Keener Henderson.

Linda was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and received her LPN from Western Area Vocational & Technical School. She also attended Penn Commercial.

She worked at RCA and as a nurse at Country Meadows and other nursing homes, and she was also a visiting nurse.

Linda was a member of Living Waters Church of God. She loved God and her Savior Jesus Christ.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching movies and keeping a clean house. She loved spending time with family and friends.

On September 4, 1976, she married John Kovacic, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Jordan Kovacic of Washington; a daughter, Raynae Tychinski of Washington; a brother, James (Rudy) Henderson of Washington; two sisters, Karen (Walter) Horner of Muncie, Ind., and Vicki Lichtenberger of Richmond, Ind.; two grandchildren, whom she loved very much, Makenzie Rubin and Wyatt Kovacic; best friends Evelyn Earlywine Clark, Judy Sumney Keron, Carolyn Bishop Porco, Marsha Heatke Blumen and Jeannie Riddle Lyons; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dog, Sweet Pea.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, in Living Waters Church of God, 965 Weirich Avenue, Washington.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

