Linda Marie Ebore
1954 - 2020
Linda Marie "NeeNee" Ebore, 66, of Washington, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born May 28, 1954, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Samuel H. Dungee and Veora Bates Dungee Davis.

Mrs. Ebore worked as a home health aide for Nursing Services Inc. of Pittsburgh.

She had been a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Linda enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, horse racing and baking cupcakes and cookies.

Her husband, Robert Lewis Ebore, died January 11, 1991.

Surviving are five children, Anthony Johnson of Washington, Lamont Johnson of Belle Vernon, Cynthia Lynn Johnson of Washington, David Johnson (Carmen) of LaBelle and Tosha Natelle Johnson (Robert) of Monessen; a brother, David Dungee of Canonsburg; a sister, Donna Jean Ebore (Eugene) of Canonsburg; 31 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Samuel Dungee Jr.; a sister, Shirley Anne Evans; a grandson, Christopher Brown; a granddaughter, Monteka Johnson; and a great-grandson, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, with Pastor Joseph Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township.

Due to present circumstances, we respectfully request that everyone wear a mask.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
JUN
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
