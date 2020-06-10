Linda Marie "NeeNee" Ebore, 66, of Washington, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born May 28, 1954, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Samuel H. Dungee and Veora Bates Dungee Davis.

Mrs. Ebore worked as a home health aide for Nursing Services Inc. of Pittsburgh.

She had been a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Linda enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles, horse racing and baking cupcakes and cookies.

Her husband, Robert Lewis Ebore, died January 11, 1991.

Surviving are five children, Anthony Johnson of Washington, Lamont Johnson of Belle Vernon, Cynthia Lynn Johnson of Washington, David Johnson (Carmen) of LaBelle and Tosha Natelle Johnson (Robert) of Monessen; a brother, David Dungee of Canonsburg; a sister, Donna Jean Ebore (Eugene) of Canonsburg; 31 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Samuel Dungee Jr.; a sister, Shirley Anne Evans; a grandson, Christopher Brown; a granddaughter, Monteka Johnson; and a great-grandson, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, with Pastor Joseph Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township.

Due to present circumstances, we respectfully request that everyone wear a mask.

