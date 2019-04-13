Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Henderson Hunter.

Linda Marie Henderson Hunter of Washington died at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, in her home in Concord, N.C., with her family at her bedside, following a lifelong cardiac illness.

Linda was born February 23, 1951, in Washington. She was a daughter of the late Kelsey L. and Mary K. McMasters Henderson.

She attended Trinity Area Schools and was a housewife.

Prior to moving to North Carolina, Linda resided in Thomas Campbell Christian Center, where she made lots of friends. She enjoyed spending time with them, especially her dearest friend, Darlene Sprowls, attending bingo, card club, darts and ceramics. Linda spent most of her time with her family, especially her two granddaughters, Victoria and Taylar.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy (Earl) Jadro of Concord; granddaughters Victoria and Taylar Culbertson; and former son-in-law, David Culbertson of Claysville. Also surviving is one sister, Inez Hixenbaugh of Washington.

Deceased are three brothers, John Henderson, David Henderson and Kelsey Henderson Jr., and sister Betty Green.

Funeral arrangements will be private.