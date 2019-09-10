Linda Pearl Hodgens, 62, of Clinton Township, Mich., passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, September 4, 2019, after a 7½ year battle with cancer.

Linda was born November 28, 1956, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Olan Keener and Marie Keener, who survives.

On September 2, 1989, Linda married the love of her life, Robert Hodgens, who survives. She was a wonderful wife for 30 years. Also left behind to cherish her memory are daughters Melissa (David) Phelps of Alexandria, Va., Kaile Hodgens and Lindsey (Evan) McConnell of Clinton Township.

The youngest of three children, she is survived by brother George (Suntok) Keener of Virginia and sister Donna (late Tim) Grimes of Bentleyville.

Linda was raised in Washington and graduated from Penn Commercial Business School. She started her career as a computer programmer analyst for PennDot and ended her career as a quality engineer for manufacturing companies in Michigan.

Linda was a devoted wife and mother, whose passion was spending time with her family. She was involved intensely in her daughters' activities, including being a Girl Scout troop leader as well as a dance and tennis mom. She had a love of the outdoors and being active, enjoying boating with her family and skiing. While a permanent resident of Michigan, Linda remained close to her Pennsylvania roots and loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and attending games whenever she got the chance. Linda was a kind, loving, hardworking, selfless soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Linda never liked being the center of attention and, per her wishes, there will be no public funeral services. A private family service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , the Colorectal Cancer Alliance or the Colon Cancer Coalition.