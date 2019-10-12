Linda Petre, 72, of McMurray, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019.

Born November 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Jack M. and Kathryn Hillman.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Petre for more than 50 years; loving mother of Jamie S. Petre and Victoria L. Petre Gregg; cherished grandmother of Kathryn LaMark and Emily LaMark; dear sister of Suzanne (Carl) Broberg, Holly (Dan) Bradley, Martha (George) Bateson and John (Beth) Hillman.

Linda enjoyed reading, camping, quilting, bowling and skiing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens.

