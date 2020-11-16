Linda S. McCartney Walker, 65, of Washington, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed Friday, November 13, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Walker; loving mother of Michael White and Troy White; dear stepmother of Robin Maletic, Richard Walker and Melissa Rourke; sister of Arnold McCartney, Charles McCartney and Nelma Bailey; also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, McKees Rocks.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.