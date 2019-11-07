The Ruhl family is celebrating the life of Linda S. Ruhl, who passed Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 58, after bravely battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Linda was born in Franklin January 7, 1961, to Simon and Helen Ruhl. The second of four daughters, she is survived by Kathy Ruhl of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Karen Ruhl-Grimes (Jonathan) of Sewickley and Amy Higgins (William) of Washington.

After moving to Washington, while in elementary school, Linda attended schools in the Trinity School District, where she graduated in 1979. After attending the University of Pittsburgh for one year, Linda transferred to Lake Erie College, where she pursued her interest in medicine and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 and became a certified physician assistant.

After living in Ohio and Michigan, Linda moved back to the Pittsburgh area and settled in Edgeworth, where she resided for the past 20 years. The absolute joy of Linda's life were her two daughters, Emma and Sara Ruhl, whom blessed her life immensely when they were adopted in 2001 and 2003 respectively. She took great pride in their academic, scouting, musical and martial arts accomplishments. Linda loved surprising the girls with trips and adventures and encouraged them to travel whenever possible and to see the world. Applying her creative abilities, Linda meticulously documented their lives through beautifully personalized memory books and boxes.

Linda's career encompassed working at Health America, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Gateway and Beacon Health Options. Her medical and analytical knowledge combined with her writing and management skills advanced her to the role of director of quality assurance within these companies. Through her compassion for others, she established meaningful and lasting relationships with many of her coworkers, for whom she cared deeply.

Linda was an amazing artist and loved creating handmade pieces for family and friends. She was compassionate and caring toward those around her, a trait that also extended to animals of all kinds. She also enjoyed reading and handcrafting. Her love of travel took her on several adventures across the globe, including France, England, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and China.

Linda is also survived by nieces and nephews Brooke and Dylan West; Madison, Mason and Sydney Grimes; and Luke and Abby Higgins; as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be at Copeland Funeral Home, 702 Beaver Street, Sewickley, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, with a memorial service to follow. Service seating is limited. Interment will be private at Sewickley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to UNICEF or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.