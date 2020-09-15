Linda Strope Lang, of Moon Township, formerly of Sewickley, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 79. She was holding her daughter's hand and was in the company of her beloved dogs.

Born December 22, 1940, in Eldersville, she was a daughter of the late Helen Mermon Donaldson and Woodrow Strope.

Linda graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1993 and worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a life-long animal lover, enjoyed travel, and adored her granddaughter, Elise.

Linda is survived by her loving daughter, Claire Lang Ballantyne, son-in-law Todd Ballantyne and granddaughter Annelise "Elise" Catherine Ballantyne, all of West Chester.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Lang III; and her son, Charles J. Lang IV.

Arrangements are private. Memorial contributions can be made to: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, http://www.aswp.org, or Humane Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, https://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation/