Linda Sue Gilmore, 62, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Donnell House, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 22, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harry Robert Crawford and Mildred Violetta Harshman Crawford.

Linda was a 1975 graduate of Canon McMillian High School and worked as a cashier at the Avella High School cafeteria for 19 years.

Linda was a dedicated mother and wife. She loved to make lists, plan family reunions and take family trips, especially to Deep Creek Lake. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music and dancing.

On September 12, 1981, she married Michael Charles Gilmore, who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 38 years are two sons, Jared Gilmore of Bridgeville and Brandon Gilmore of Pittsburgh; a brother, Harry "Bob" (Janice) Crawford of Lebanon; three sisters, Beverly Snedeker of Finleyville, Joan (Gary) Simmons of Eighty Four and Debbie (Rick) Bruckner of Eighty Four; her father-in-law, Charles Gilmore of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her parents is her beloved daughter, Jenna Lyn Gilmore, who passed away May 16, 2010.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Avella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington – Donnell House.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.