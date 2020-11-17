Linda Sue Hollandsworth, a 55-year resident of Ellsworth, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, with her family at her side. She was 82.

Linda was born in 1938 in Pineville, W.Va., to Denny and Georgia Morgan, one of 10 wonderful children.

She married her lifelong love of 63 years, Robert Hollandsworth in September 1957 in Utah.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Hollandsworth; sons Sam Hollandsworth of West Palm Beach, Fla., Tom Hollandsworth and wife Dawn of West Palm Beach, and John David Hollandsworth of Tallahassee, Fla.; and grandchildren Thomas Hollandsworth, Ashley Hollandsworth and Jeffrey Hollandsworth. She is also survived by her sister, Ann and husband Jack Wimmer of Salem, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews from her dearly departed siblings Lena, Loneda, Boots, Ray, Doris, Robert, Rolland and Pat.

Linda would have also wanted to recognize our extended family and neighbors of 55 years, Shirley and Ed Egnosak.

In addition to being a travel coordinator early in her career, she spent the majority of her life being a homemaker giving most of her time and attention to raising three boys with a love for life, adventure, family and friends. Later in life, she spent time working as a sales associate at Gordon's Jewelry in the Franklin Mall, and thoroughly enjoyed playing bingo with friends in the community.

Mom requested no services and we are honoring that. Our only request is that you have a prayer or kind thought of her on her passing, and that we all try to mirror the zest for life and love of family that she exhibited.

