Linda T. Belis, 71, of Washington, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born November 18, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Albert Thomas and Anna Swihart Thomas.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of Trinity High School and attended California University, Computer Tech and Penn Commercial.

She worked for Sears for 26 years, then started with Allstate as an agent, where she worked in their Washington office for 17 years and over a year in Canonsburg, retiring in 2014.

Linda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1985.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and computer work.

On June 9, 2007, she married John Belis, who died February 18, 2009.

Surviving are her daughter and caretaker, Lisa Erwin of Washington; two stepdaughters, Mary (Alan) Novak of Sewickley and Noreen (the late Paul) Latshaw of Darlington; two sisters, Wahneita (the late Richard) Grimes of Waynesburg and Olive (the late Jack) Fonner of York, S.C.; five stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are a stepson, Mark Belis; her dog, Rocky; and several siblings.

Services and interment in National Cemetery were private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Linda received special care from her health aides with Don's Services out of Donora.

Memorial donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or M.S. Society, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

