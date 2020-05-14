Linda Williams Bowman, 74, of Washington, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.She was born December 18, 1945, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Charles and Wilkie Townsend Williams.Linda was a graduate of Beth-Center High School. She was Methodist by faith.Linda loved her family and was always there for anyone that needed her. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. A true country girl, she also enjoyed fishing. She was an animal lover and had adopted many pets over the years. She leaves behind her Boston Terrier, Jasper.On July 26, 1969, she married Larry E. Bowman, who survives.Also surviving are two daughters, Leigh Ann Geckle (David) of Irwin and Valerie Squire (Kevin) of Carrick; a sister, Erma Stowinsky (the late Lawrence) of Scenery Hill; and six grandchildren, Cassie Geckle (Josh Greenberg), Ben Geckle, Christopher Geckle, Ariel Squire, Ian Squire and Cheyenne Squire.She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jake Bowman; and seven siblings, Denver Williams, Rex Williams, Delano Williams, Charles Williams, Bobbi Craig, Deanie Saffle and Sheila Pallette.The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Linda's memory to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.