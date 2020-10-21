1/1
Lindsay Nicole Estep
1992 - 2020
Lindsay Nicole Estep, 28, of Indianapolis, Ind., died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, as a result of automobile accident. She was born on October 5, 1992, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Michael Scinico and Cindy A. Lewis. Lindsay was employed as a cashier, and recently also drove for Uber and Lift.

She was catholic by faith. Lindsay enjoyed Halloween and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Travis Estep, of Indianapolis; her father, Michael Scinico; her mother, Cindy A. (William McLaren) Lewis; her brother, James W. (Kimberly J.) Kostic, of Canonsburg; her sister, Genie A. (Shaun) Kostic, of Houston; her maternal grandmother, Dolores Zupancic; her paternal grandmother, Anna Marie Scinico; two nieces, Cassie and Lizzie Kostic; two nephews, Joe Anderson and Memphis Estep.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Anthony Zupancic, her paternal grandfather, Carmen R. Scinico.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

In the continued interest of public safety, facial coverings are required.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
