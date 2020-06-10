Lisa Ann "Ga" Lytton, 62, of West Alexander, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born April 29, 1958, in Washington, a daughter of Mary Lou McCann and the late David C. Tilton.

Lisa was a graduate of Trinity High School.

Mrs. Lytton wore many hats throughout her life, including cook, clerk, shoe salesperson, secretary and later business owner.

"Ga" loved to play Jeopardy so much that her family nominated her the VP on miscellaneous information. She loved camping and playing 500 Rum, which she usually lost. She enjoyed watching television shows such as "Monk" and "Hogan's Heroes."

"Fool" was the nickname for her grandchildren, whom she lived for. The phrase, "I can at Grandma's house," was born at her house. Lisa was excited about the little things in life, like planting flowers and decorating her house. She was a wonderful cook, who never needed a recipe.

Lisa spoiled her dog, Katy, endlessly, and often joked that "if she had gotten Katy first, she would have never had kids." Ga will be deeply missed by many, especially her family.

On July 24, 1974, she married James A. Lytton, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James Matthew (Erica) Lytton and Benjamin Russell (Darcy) Lytton; a daughter, Rebekah Ann (Michael) Carney; a brother, Joel McCann; a stepbrother, Duffy McCann; eight grandchildren, Brayden Wargo, Lorenzo Lytton, Lexi Lytton, Aiden Corrick, Chelsey Corrick, and Tristan, Isabelle and Elaina Carney; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her stepfather, Lloyd McCann, and a grandson, Noah Lytton.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services.

