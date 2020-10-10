Lisa Anne Haynes Webb, born May 20, 1963, took flight with the angels this October 8, 2020, with her daughters by her side.

Lisa was a force to be reckonedshe loved fiercely, fought passionately and cared so deeply for her friends and family. Connection was her driving purpose, and like a magnet, people were drawn to her. She made lasting friendships everywhere she went with her easy smile and giving heart.

She enjoyed a good cup of coffee, whether in a quiet moment to herself or sharing one with a friend. Lisa could make any house a home, and you were always welcome. It never mattered how much time had passed since you last saw her, she was ready with a hug and good conversation.

Lisa's commitment to compassion extended to her professional life as a certified nursing assistant, and it was recognized when she was awarded Brightstar's Employee of the Year in 2018. Her work ethic was unmatched and she was well-respected as a natural leader.

Her greatest achievement, however, was being a mother. Lisa wanted nothing more than her daughters to be happy, and she did everything she could to see that through.

We all know Lisa was gone too soon and the imprint she leaves behind is significant. Hold her memory close, but hold your loved ones closershe would want that.

Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Charles Haynes. She'll be happy to see him again.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Susa; her siblings, Charles (Mary Lynn) Haynes, Michael (Jeanine) Haynes, William Haynes and Thomas (Leann) Haynes; her children, Stefanie (Stephen) Wittmaak, Rebecca Hrycko; her four grandchildren, Sebastian, Selby, Christopher and Landon; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held in the chapel of Oak Spring Cemetery, 238 Oak Spring Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-745-6565, at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, with a burial afterwards.