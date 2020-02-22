Hearts are broken at the passing of Lisa Fortunato on February 18, 2020, in Rapid City, South Dakota at the age of 56. Her passing came as swift as the wind, taking her to an eternal place of peace. She is now free from pain and sickness. Lisa was a passionate and generous daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend.

Born in Orlando, Fla., she graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg and studied at UPMC; later becoming a professional surgical technician. She held herself and her practice to high medical standards before her illness prevented her from continuing.

Her life represented generosity, passion and integrity. Her soft heart beat with a passion for collies and shelties. Her generosity widened whenever an animal was in need of a home or care. It wasn't unusual for her to chase a stray dog through city streets to find it a home, befriend the neighbor's goats, or adopt a stray cat meowing at her outside in the dark of night.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Lehew Fortunato; sister Ashli Henderson (Robert); niece Madisyn Fortunato; three nephews, Shaquore, Shaquane Yarbrough and Mason Fortunato; great-nephew Zailyn Yarbrough; and long-time close friend, Tresha Moreland.

In lieu of a memorial service and flowers, the family ask that donations are made to Lisa's favorite charitable cause: American Shetland Sheepdog Association/ National Sheltie Rescue Network, c/o A1 Bianchi, 500 Millstone, Chesapeake, VA 23322.