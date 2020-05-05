Lisa Friend, 52, of Washington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in her home.She was born February 12, 1968, in Washington, a daughter of Ralph and Harriet Durbin McKelvey.She attended Trinity High School and went on to work in various positions in the service industry for most of her life. She was employed in landscaping and also as a bartender at the Old Trails Cafe on Route 40.Lisa enjoyed traveling, boating and animals.She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Friend Jr. and Caleb Friend, both of Washington; her parents, Ralph and Harriet, also of Washington; and a sister, Lori (Sam) McAfee of Washington.In addition, she is also survived by a niece, Ashley (Reymondo) Sandoval of Washington, and a nephew, Christopher (Kiersten) Bird of Washington.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Edith Mae Durbin, as well as her paternal grandparents, John and Trella McKelvey.All services will be private and entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.