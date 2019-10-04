Lloyd Emerson Ames of Eighty Four passed Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

He was born August 16, 1937, in Clover Hill, a son of John Oscar and Lucinda Phillips-Ames.

He graduated from California High School in 1957. In 1959, he married Sara M. Kelley and, in 1964, moved to Eighty Four to build a home for his growing family.

Lloyd was a lifelong machine tool and die maker with Flint & Glass Workers Union and retired from Ross Mould in 2006.

He was a farmer, an avid baseball player turned coach and a golfer, bowler and dartball champ. Lloyd was holder of many trophies to bear witness to the accomplishments of a full life lived in dedication to his many passions.

A large man in stature and presence who worked hard and played hard, he was "Pipe" to those who knew him for the tobacco pipe he smoked for many years.

In the early '70s, work was thin so Lloyd learned a new skill: TV repair. People from all around, friends, family and co-workers would show up in hopes he could repair their TV set. Not everyone could afford the repair and sometimes he would deal to sell them a smaller one or even work on credit for family and those he knew best.

As for us, his sons, we'll always remember Dad as the hardest worker we ever knew after watching and then, helping him work in the fields, clearing pasture, setting fence posts and putting up hay. He worked tirelessly on the farm and then went to work as a mold maker, which was no walk in the park either.

He is survived by his wife, Sara; two sisters, Etta Kokoska and Emma Lou Kistler; three sons, Lloyd Jr., Jeffrey and Jerry; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is joining four brothers, Emery "Jiggs," Edwin, Philip and Francis; two sisters, Edith Morton and Evelyn Bradshaw; two sons, John Oscar and Lucas; and a granddaughter, Mary Louise.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, October 5, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, with Minister Paul King officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

