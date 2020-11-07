Lloyd Hart, 83, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born April 23, 1937, in Pittsburgh, to Franklin Luse Hart and Bessie Irene Hart.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Helen Hart; daughter Cathy Hart; sister Ann Simmons.

Lloyd is survived by son Lloyd Hart II; daughter Cindy Lapinta; son Doug Hart; sister Jane Clovis; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waxahachie, Texas. Interment will be Tuesday, November 10, at Holy Cross Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.